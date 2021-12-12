One person airlifted after Priceville wreck

PRICEVILLE, Ala. — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a wreck in Priceville Sunday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on Highway 67 south of Cove Creek Drive.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Swafford said the wreck had entrapment with one person airlifted, but was not aware which hospital they were headed to.

Officials said in the post that drivers should avoid the area or expect major delays.

This is a developing story.