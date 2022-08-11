MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — On Wednesday, the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) searched a home in connection to a missing woman, Taylor Renae Haynes.

The 25-year-old has been missing since July 8, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

A search warrant was carried out this week at a home in the 200-block of South Senaca Drive in Trinity. Authorities confirmed that the search was part of the ongoing investigation into Haynes’ disappearance, but did not comment on the specifics.

The Morgan County (CID) was assisted in the search by the Patrol Division and the Trinity Police Department.

Haynes was reported missing to the Decatur Police Department. After authorities realized she went missing from a property outside of the Decatur City limits, the case was picked up by the MCSO CID.

Taylor Haynes is described as a white female, standing at 5’1 and weighing around 145 pounds. She has long brown hair that may be dyed blonde at the ends and is usually worn in a pony or pigtail style.

She has brown eyes and a septum piercing with a horseshoe/bull ring.

She has several tattoos, including an arrow with an infinity symbol and the words “I love you more” on her left forearm, a feather with birds flying from the tip with the words “One day I’ll fly away” on her left shoulder and a black tattoo on her left inner wrist of the letter “Q” and a heart, which looks like the card face for the Queen of Hearts.

If you have any information on Taylor’s whereabouts, please contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Joey Clark at (256)-560-6173, or you can use their tip line at this link.