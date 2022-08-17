MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Numerous people reportedly overdosed in the Morgan County Jail on Monday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed four people overdosed in separate incidents and one man remains in the ICU at a local hospital.

“Preventing contraband in the jail is a full-time job. Corrections Officers utilize strip searches and our body scanner to help prevent foreign substances and objects from entering the jail. Unfortunately, individuals still attempt to bring substances into the jail,” the sheriff’s office stated in a post on social media.

The sheriff’s office said inmates alerted officers to a man who was overdosing in his cell. Officers performed aid until medical help arrived. That inmate was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is still in intensive care.

Authorities said that later on Monday, a woman was arrested and when she was booked, officers saw something unusual on her body scan. The woman was taken to the hospital, where it was diagnosed as consitpation and she was taken back to jail. Later that day, that woman and two other women had Narcan administered for potential overdose.

The sheriff’s office says the jail has been on lockdown several times during searches throughout the facility.