MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple Morgan County agencies responded to Yellow Bluff after a climber reportedly fell 26 ft.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Morgan County Rescue Squad, Florette Fire and Brindley Mountain Fire responded to the area where the climber is said to have fallen. Yellow Bluff is a cliff located off Highway 67 and Highway 36 near Somerville and Eva.

MCSO spokesperson Mike Swafford told News 19 that responders had to go a mile into the woods to find the climber, but he was located by the rescue squad and extradited safely. They are being evaluated by EMS at this time.

(Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

MCSO says to use caution if traveling in the area as the agencies work the call.