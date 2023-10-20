DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT)- Eighth-grade students in Morgan County explored a hands-on career expo where they got the chance to explore the wide range of possible career paths available to them.

More than 50 businesses and industry representatives attended the expo. Students were able to participate in activities that helped to explain what a career in their field looks like and the education pathway needed for that career.

Decatur Middle School student Abdula Alvadashi told News 19 that he came to the convention with a specific vision of what booths he planned to visit that aligned with his dream.

“I want to be a surgeon… I like to help people and my dad, when he was younger, he wanted to be a surgeon so I could fulfill his dream while also loving what I do…” Alvadashi said.

Exhibitors ranged from construction, electrical engineering, law enforcement, and of course, the medical field.

“I want to be a labor and delivery nurse. I just really feel like it’s a big moment in people’s lives where you go from being a regular person out on the street and then you go to being a parent in like those two seconds. I feel like it would be really cool to be there for that,” Austin Junior High School student Xania Earskin told News 19.

One teacher says if a student doesn’t have a chosen career path, there’s still plenty of time.

“You’re never done growing, so we’re always all searching, and it’s just important that you take your own life and your education into your hands. You’re the only one that can control it,” Decatur Middle School teacher Cassidy Organd said.

Teachers say they hope the event fosters confidence through learning about goal setting and goal achieving. Eighth graders who might have missed Thursday’s event will have another opportunity to attend the expo Friday at the Ingalls Harbour Pavillion.