DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Four men were recently arrested in Morgan County following an investigation that began in December as authorities looked into reported “drug activity.”

The Decatur Police Department said its Vice/Narcotics Unit received several complaints of drug activity happening at 324 Church St. NE. In recent months, law enforcement was able to make multiple arrests.

On March 8, investigators were able to develop probable cause for a search warrant for the Church Street house. While there, authorities found Mark Vanek, 56, Joseph Hinton, 38, Alexander Canty, 49 and Whitney Bruce, 38, all of Decatur.

During the search, investigators said a “trafficking amount” of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine, an unspecified amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found at the home.

Vanek (Decatur Police Dept.)

Vanek was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $5,600 bond.

Seiler (Decatur Police Dept.)

Canty was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $6,900 bond.

Bruce (Decatur Police Dept.)

Bruce was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail held in lieu of a $5,600 bond.

Hinton (Decatur Police Dept.)

Hinton was charged with loitering in a drug house, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $900 bond.