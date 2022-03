MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A two-vehicle wreck blocked all northbound lanes of I-65 near the Priceville exit, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the northbound lanes of I-65 is blocked at the 334 exit and will be for an unknown amount of time.

Traffic cameras showed one vehicle had overturned and several emergency response vehicles on the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area and find a different route if possible.