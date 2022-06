DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department’s overnight officers made a new friend late Tuesday night.

It was around 10:40 p.m. when officers say they found a pony in the 2300-block of State Avenue Southwest.

The equine is brown in color with a black mane and tail. There was also a yellow rope hanging around the pony’s neck, photos show.

If you are missing this little fella, or know someone who might be, the Decatur Police Department asks you to give them a call at 256-341-4660.