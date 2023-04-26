The Decatur Police Department said Brandy Ann Lowe was last seen on Saturday, April 22 and the Walmart on Spring Avenue SW. (Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 33-year-old woman in Morgan County.

The Decatur Police Department said Brandy Ann Lowe was last seen on Saturday, April 22 and the Walmart on Spring Avenue SW.

Lowe was described as being 4’11” tall, around 184 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say she has a condition that might impair her judgment.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Decatur Police Detective Matt Young at (256) 341-4644.