MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is asking for the public to help them find a missing senior woman.

78-year-old Mary Hinston was last seen in the Decatur area around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Police say she may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

She is just over 4 feet tall, with gray or partially gray hair. Authorities say she is not easily able to walk without the assistance of a walker.

Mary Hinston (ALEA)

ALEA is assisting the Montevallo Police Department in issuing a “Missing and Endangered” alert for Mrs. Hinston.

If you have information or believe you have recently seen Hinston, contact authorities at (205) 665-1264 or call 911.