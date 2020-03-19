Meth found in overalls leads to arrest of 4 in Morgan County

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. – Deputies say they found meth in Jeffrey Wayne Kent’s overalls while executing a search warrant at his Lacey’s Spring home.

On Saturday, March 14th, deputies executed a warrant at Kent’s Home and according to deputies, they recovered a quantity of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia from Kent’s overalls.

During a safety sweep of the home, deputies say they found Daniel Wayne Clayton Hopkins, Marty Wayne Hopkins JR, along with other people.

Deputies then contacted Agents with the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit who arrived on the scene shortly after.

Agents obtained probable cause for a Search Warrant for the home where they found a quantity of Meth, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, a Pistol, and cash.

Deputies then arrested Jeffery Kent, Daniel Hopkins, Marty Hopkins, and Ariel Pearsons.









Jeffrey Wayne Kent, 44 of Somerville was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.

Daniel Wayne Hopkins, 28 of Lacey’s Spring was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree ($300) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Marty Wayne Hopkins, 25 of Lacey’s Spring was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ariel Rheanna Pearson, 29 of Lacey’s Spring was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four were booked in the Morgan County Jail.