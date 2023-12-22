DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — This week, News 19 is featuring Julianna, another one of our four-legged friends looking for a new home!

She is a 2-year-old Doberman mix and weighs about 50 pounds, so she’s a medium-sized dog.

Julianna is one of the sweetest pups you’ll meet and is very friendly and playful. She loves to be around people and really enjoys running and playing.

(Photo: Decatur Animal Services) (Photo: Decatur Animal Services)

Julianna will make a great addition to your family, and with all of her energy she’d be a perfect companion when you go outdoors, or if you have kids.

You can visit Julianna at Decatur Animal Services, or give them a call at 256-341-4790.