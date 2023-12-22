DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — This week, News 19 is featuring Julianna, another one of our four-legged friends looking for a new home!
She is a 2-year-old Doberman mix and weighs about 50 pounds, so she’s a medium-sized dog.
Julianna is one of the sweetest pups you’ll meet and is very friendly and playful. She loves to be around people and really enjoys running and playing.
Julianna will make a great addition to your family, and with all of her energy she’d be a perfect companion when you go outdoors, or if you have kids.
You can visit Julianna at Decatur Animal Services, or give them a call at 256-341-4790.