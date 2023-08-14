DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Late last week, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) re-issued medical cannabis business licenses, after it initially issued them in June. In a release from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, it said the process had been halted because of “the discovery of potential inconsistencies in the tabulation of scoring data.”

The new list of approved businesses varies slightly from the original list, and the list of businesses approved for medical cannabis licenses can be found here.

Based on the new list, Decatur will not be getting its first dispensary anytime soon. Back in June, Verano Holdings LLC had initially been awarded an Integrated Facility License, however, it was not awarded a business license on Thursday.

An Integrated Facility License allows the business to cultivate, process and transport its own products as well as open up to five dispensaries in the state.

Verano had told News 19 that it had planned to build one of its dispensaries in Decatur.

News 19 reached out to Verano when we learned they had not been awarded a business license this time around, and a spokesperson sent us this statement:

“We are extremely disappointed and frustrated that the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is attempting to void Verano’s award of a license. After the initial round of application winners were announced in June, Verano was rightly awarded a vertical Integrated Facilities License after receiving the highest score of any applicant across the entire pool, which makes this decision appear random, confusing and without merit. This arbitrary and capricious action by the commission denies the state and its prospective medical patients access to a well-capitalized applicant, and the company will pursue all options to defend our rightfully earned Integrated Facilities License, including legal remedies. Our meticulous and detailed application spoke for itself and demonstrated Verano’s experience and strong track record operating best-in-class retail and cultivation facilities in 13 states.” Verano Holdings LLC

The spokesperson has not returned two emails with follow-up questions and a request for an interview, at the time this article was published.

News 19 reached out to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to see if Verano has requested an investigative hearing. A spokesperson for the AMCC told News 19 that Verano has not made that request at this time.

Verano was the only company that was originally granted an Integrated Facility License that wasn’t re-granted one.

Instead, Insa Alabama, LLC received an Integrated Facility License. According to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, Insa plans to build a cultivation site in Montgomery. Insa then plans to open dispensing sites in Montgomery, Dothan, Birmingham, Mobile and Opelika.

Based on the materials from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, Insa Alabama, LLC does not plan to bring business to North Alabama.

While neither Verano nor Insa Alabama will be bringing medical cannabis dispensaries to the region, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for people seeking the treatment. Enchanted Green, LLC was awarded a processing license. According to the AMCC, it plans to operate out of Owens Cross Roads.

Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries, LLC was granted a dispensary license. In addition to dispensing sites in Birmingham and Demopolis, it plans to open one in Owens Cross Roads.