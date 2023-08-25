HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A medical cannabis company that was granted an integrated facility license in June and later had it revoked is suing the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

Verano Alabama, which planned to build its facility in Decatur, claims it earned the highest score among the companies reviewed for an integrated license.

And, after the commission said it wanted to review the scores — Verano earned the highest score a second time. However, it wasn’t granted a license on the commission’s re-vote earlier this month.

Verano is asking a Montgomery Circuit Court to put a hold on the commission’s voiding of its license — which it says the commission has no power to do, and it wants the court to direct the commission to issue it the integrated facility license. Only five of those licenses will be issued, according to state law.

The license allows a holder to be a one-stop shop — to cultivate, process, dispense, sell and transport medical cannabis in the state.

Verano said it paid the state $50,000 upon the announcement that it had won a license on June 12. The company says it has received no information about a challenge to its license or any explanation as to why the license was revoked.

It says it was one of only two companies that had been selected the first time — who did not get a license award the second time.

The company wrote a letter to Governor Kay Ivey Thursday noting it pledged to invest at least $40 million into its Alabama operations.

The letter reads in part, “Verano is seeking the assistance of the Alabama judicial system to intervene to restore order and due process to these official proceedings for the benefit of all applicants and citizens. Alabama’s patients in need deserve better than years of litigation; they need best-in-class operators to come to the state who can quickly build this new industry from the ground up.” Read the full company letter here.

Verano said it currently operates medical cannabis facilities in 13 other states.