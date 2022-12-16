MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One woman is facing several charges after authorities say she assaulted a Corrections Officer, this while on a court order for an altercation at the Community Corrections Office.

Public Information Officer Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Taymon of Harvest was arrested on that court order on December 11.

She was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital due to the altercation, where Swafford said Corrections Officer Sandra Barnes stayed with Taymon.

While they were at the hospital, Taymon reportedly burst out of the bathroom, shoved Barnes while shouting that she “was not going back to jail.”

Taymon then ran out of the room, Swafford said, with Barnes right behind her. The Corrections Officer was able to deploy her taser and struck Taymon.

A fight between the two broke out as Taymon allegedly struck Barnes in her face and eye multiple times. Still, Barnes was able to take Taymon into custody and restrain her.

Barnes was then treated for her injuries by hospital staff.

Investigator Brooks with the Criminal Investigations Division was able to obtain warrants for Taymon. She was charged with second-degree assault on a peace officer and third-degree escape.

Taymon is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond. Additional charges are possible.

Barnes has already returned to work, Swafford said, and continues to recover. The sheriff’s office thanked the Decatur Morgan Hospital staff for their care and treatment of CO Barnes.