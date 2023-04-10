MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — A 15-year-old was taken into custody on multiple charges after a chase that began in Somerville and ended in Athens, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

MCSO said that just before 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle traveling northbound on Alabama Highway 67 at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued on to I-65 in Limestone County and ultimately ended when spike strips were deployed. The vehicle came to a stop near Waffle House in Athens.

MCSO said the driver, a 15-year-old juvenile, then to run away but was apprehended.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were able to determine that the vehicle involved in the pursuit had been reported stolen by the Clanton Police Department. MCSO said deputies also recovered a handgun that had been reported stolen in Nashville, TN, and a large quantity of marijuana. A photo posted by the sheriff’s office in relation to the incident also shows several car key fobs.

MCSO said the teen was transported to a juvenile detention facility for attempting to elude law enforcement and possession of marijuana, though additional charges are pending.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police Department also assisted in the pursuit.