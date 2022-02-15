MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency crews have responded to a fatal accident on I-65.

MCSO said they were called to a wreck on I-65 just south of the River Bridge near Priceville High School. Officials said it was reported the accident occurred between an 18 wheeler and a pedestrian.

Decatur Police confirmed a person died in the crash.

Officials warn drivers to use caution in the area and for those who can’t find a different route to expect delays.

The ALGO Traffic website shows traffic backed up from River Bridge to the I-565 junction. One southbound lane on I-65 is temporarily shut down.