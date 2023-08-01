MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One person has been arrested and authorities are looking for another after two ATVs were seen driving recklessly down I-65 Tuesday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said they were contacted regarding two possibly stolen Polaris ATVs that were traveling southbound on I-65.

Officers attempted to pull the ATVs over, but the suspects ran from them, at times driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

MSCO said that with the help of Cullman law enforcement, they were able to stop the vehicles near Exit 310 and Exit 308. One suspect was arrested but the other fled on foot.

Investigators are heading to the scene to gather more information. News 19 will continue to gather information and provide updates to this story as they become available.