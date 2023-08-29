MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man and a woman have been charged after burglarizing a home on August 25, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Dewayne Henry, 34 of Somerville has been charged with two counts of third degree burglary as well as two outstanding warrants.

Along with Henry, Marquita Jo Holt, 39 of Somerville, has been charged with two counts of third degree burglary.

MCSO said deputies responded to a home burglary that was in progress on HWY 36 near Union Hill Road.

When deputies arrived, MCSO said a neighbor had two the subjects held at gunpoint and deputies arrested them.

Both Henry and Holt were taken to the Morgan County Jail. Henry is being held on a $6,149 bond while Holt is being held on a $5,000 bond.