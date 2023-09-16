MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man is now in custody following a ‘domestic disturbance’ that led to a standoff with authorities, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

MCSO said deputies responded to a ‘domestic disturbance’ on Bluff City Road near Somerville on Saturday morning with a person with reportedly having a gun.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the man through a door but he refused to come out before he stopped talking with deputies.

At this time, a perimeter was set up and the Morgan County S.W.A.T team was called in case an emergency entrance was needed while negotiators spoke with the man.

Negotiators were able to get a female victim from the home and she was treated by EMS.

Later, authorities were able to get the man to exit home and he was taken into custody.

MCSO says the scene is now clear.