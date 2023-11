SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) are asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

Cyrah Ava Jade Crane was last seen leaving her house in the 30 block of Robinson Rd in Somerville wearing shorts and a long-sleeved shirt at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to MCSO.

Cyrah Ava Jade Crane (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, they are urged to contact Investigator Tony Vest through Morgan County 911 at (256) 350-4613.