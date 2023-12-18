DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling wanted to send a message during Monday’s Decatur city council meeting, as he introduced an audio tape of protests in front of his home.

Some arrests have been made, but the mayor says he wants the protests for justice for the shooting death of Steve Perkins at his home to stop immediately. Moments before the public comments were to begin at the meeting, Bowling played the recording taken from a doorbell camera at his home – where protesters can be heard clearly – to everyone in attendance.

“That’s actually disturbing the peace,” the mayor said.

Over the two weeks since the mayor announced his decision to fire three officers and suspend another, there have been regular protests in front of the mayor’s home. Three people have been arrested thus far, including Terrence Baker, from protests in front of Bowling’s home.

Baker claims the protests have been peaceful. It’s been 80 days since Steve Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur police and nearly every week since the shooting, people have protested in Decatur.

“We’re just out here trying to fight for justice and trying to change the city of Decatur and the way that the police department handles it, and these arrests are very unnecessary,” Baker explained. “I wasn’t out there being belligerent, and I didn’t say I wasn’t going to leave.”

“I think that the more we are out there just talking to our mayor at his house, hopefully he will feel the need to be more transparent at some point,” Alainah Dailey, of Decatur, said.

Bowling disagrees and believes that the demonstrations in his neighborhood have not been helpful to the group while they are seeking justice.

“That’s not a peaceful protest, and we have instructions as to how we are supposed to respond to the disturbing the peace and that’s what we’re doing,” Bowling said.

Civic and community leaders in attendance at the council meeting were not pleased by the mayor’s action to introduce the recording.

“It is our right to peacefully protest on public sidewalks and that’s where we have been. And we are going to keep protesting at Tab’s house until he fires the chief,” said Aneesah Saafiyah, co-founder of Standing In Power.

Protesters have repeated the call to see police chief Todd Pinion resign and they say that they will not stop protesting until that happens. The Perkins family’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against the city of Decatur and others last week.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues its investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins.