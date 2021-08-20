Masks required in Morgan County Schools

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – One north Alabama school system will be requiring masks starting Monday.

Morgan County Schools announced a mask mandate Friday morning.

The mask requirement applies inside all Morgan County School buildings and on all Morgan County Schools buses.

However, masks will not be required in situations where people can maintain six feet of spacing, nor outside.

Morgan County Schools said all meetings should be held virtually if a six-foot distance can’t be guaranteed.

Classroom desks will also be moved a minimum of three feet apart, however, six feet of separation is preferred by school officials.

Schools will continue checking student temperatures in the morning, isolate possible COVID-19 cases in the nurse’s office, spraying and fogging classrooms after school on Wednesday, and continuing supplying sanitizing stations throughout buildings.

School officials also said if any new COVID-19 mandates are issued by the State of Alabama, they will comply.

Additional precautions may happen if cases continue to rise within Morgan County Schools, school officials concluded.

Officials said the mask requirement will expire on September 10, unless otherwise changed.