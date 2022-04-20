MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a manhunt is underway for an armed man who stole a vehicle in Morgan County.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the reportedly stolen vehicle failed to stop and tried to escape police. The driver abandoned the car on Gum Springs Road/Wilson Mountain Road area near Falkville and Hartselle. An update later said the manhunt continued in the Mt. Tabor Road/Cedar Cove area.

Officials say the subject is a white man wearing a camouflaged top and blue jeans. He was armed.

The sheriff’s office say to use caution in the area and report any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story.