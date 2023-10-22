MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Morgan County Grand Jury has indicted a man charged with attempted murder after authorities said he set a Priceville woman on fire.

Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro was arrested on January 12 and charged with attempted murder in connection to a domestic disturbance call on North Bethel Road on January 10.

According to the indictment, a grand jury found Wayns did attempt to cause the death of a woman, described in documents as his ex-girlfriend, on September 28.

When officers with the Priceville Police Department (PPD) arrived, they reportedly found a 19-year-old woman with severe burns on her face and upper torso. That woman was transported to a burn center for treatment.

Court documents state that the woman was lured to the residence on North Bethel Road under false pretenses. When she arrived, documents say Wayns appeared and poured gasoline on her head and body, then ignited it.

His defense asked the courts to consider ordering a mental evaluation as Wayns looks to enter a not-guilty plea by reason of mental disease or defect. According to court records, Wayns claims that he has long suffered from mental conditions that affect his perception of events and competency.

The court found that reasonable grounds existed to question Wayns’ competency and granted the mental evaluation.

At this time, no hearings have been set in Wayns’ case following the indictment. Wayns is being held in the Morgan County Jail, with bond set at $200,000.

News 19 will continue to follow this case as it progresses, on-air and online.