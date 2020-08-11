Man wanted for weekend Decatur murder

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police have an arrest warrant for the murder of a man over the weekend.

Police said Joshua Allen Jones, 33, is wanted for the weekend murder of Landon Borden.

Borden, 31, was found shot at a home on Chestnut Street SE around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at a hospital.

Police said Jones and Borden were acquaintances but did not release a possible motive for the shooting.

Police said anyone with information about where Jones may be can contact Decatur Police Det. Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.