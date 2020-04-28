Man suspected of stealing vehicle jailed on $100,000 bond

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man is in jail on a 100,000 bond after allegedly stealing a vehicle during an altercation.

Decatur Police say they were called to Joe Davis Road on April 28 about a physical altercation.

When officers arrived, the victims said they had been approached and attacked by a white man. Investigators identified the suspect as Marcus Dean.

Detective Sean Mukaddam also discovered Dean had stolen the vehicle of one of the victims. The victims did not sustain any injuries.

Dean was later arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree. Dean is being held at the Morgan County Jail with a total of $100,000 bond.