DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A suspect in a recent murder investigation in Decatur was arrested after being treated for a gunshot wound.

Decatur Police were called to a shooting on 5th Ave on April 30. Officers found Charles Baker suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Baker later died at the hospital.

A second person was also injured in the shooting. Investigators found them at Parkway Hospital being treated for the injury. They were later taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment and released.

Decatur Police said Martez Jackson, 34, was also brought to Parkway Hospital and Huntsville Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Investigators developed Jackson as a suspect in the murder of Charles Baker.

Martez was released from Huntsville Hospital on May 2. Martez was then taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $150,000 bond.