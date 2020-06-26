Man stored child porn in online account, Decatur police say

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man was arrested Friday after accusations that he stored child pornography in an online Google account, police said.

Joshua Cord Bryant, 28, was arrested after police served a search warrant at his home on Rosemont Street SE, Decatur police said Friday.

Police said they first received a cyber tip in April that Bryant had obscene material and began investigating.

Bryant was booked into the Morgan County Jail on two charges of possession of obscene matter.

His bond was set at $10,000.