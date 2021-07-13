Man shot multiple times in Decatur early Tuesday

DECATUR, Ala. – A man is in the hospital after being shot early Tuesday.

Decatur Police said officers were called to a shooting in the 600-block of 11th Avenue NW around 12:30 a.m.

When arriving, officers found the man had multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

As of late Tuesday morning, police said he was in stable condition.

Investigators stated the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact DPD Detective Joshua Daniell at (256) 341-4644 or jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.