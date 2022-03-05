DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man ran from police Friday, was caught, and faces multiple charges, including drug trafficking.

Ronnie Elliot faces multiple charges, including drug trafficking. (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

Decatur Police said an officer tried stopping a vehicle at State Ave. and Cedar St. NW. The driver, Ronnie Elliot, 35, jumped from the moving car and ran from the officer. He was captured a short time later.

During the investigation, police discovered Elliot was in possession of:

More than one pound of methamphetamine

More than 50 grams of fentanyl

More than an ounce of crack cocaine

In total, police said the drugs were estimated to be worth more than $64,000 on the street.

Elliott was charged with three counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to flee and elude, resisting arrest, along with multiple traffic violations. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on an $18,700 bond.