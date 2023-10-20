TRINITY, Ala. (WHNT) — A local nonprofit that gives to those in need has now given a car to a man who’s been walking to work for years.

Earnest Chandler has been walking two hours to work and two hours from work every day, a walk that’s five and a half miles long. He says he had to give up his car to help his family.

“We’ve been living here since 2009, I live with my nephew and his family and I help take care of them,” Chandler said. “The past couple of years we had a car we had to sell it in order to stay up afloat for the bills.”

But those five years of walking came to an end after the JBD Foundation received a donation of a car that they then donated to Chandler…but first, he had to get his driver’s license.

Jacob Bradley Dugger passed away in 2013. In his last days, the Dugger family said he asked his dad Ronnie Dugger to start a foundation to raise money to be a blessing to children and adults who can’t afford their needs.

“We have a chance to hear their story and a lot of times get to pray with them,” Duggar said, “and every time we help someone it helps me and Libby just keep from missing Jacob so much because we know his vision is being kept alive.”

Now Chandler says he’d do it all over again.

“I’d do it all over again,” he said. “I hope that someday when someone sees this video they’ll take it to heart and help someone else in need that needs a vehicle and I’ll be that way too.

Chandler said now that he’s got a vehicle, he’ll look after those he sees walking the roads like he used to. If you’d like to get in contact with the JBD foundation Contact Ronnie Duggar: (256) 221-8677