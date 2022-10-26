HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Deputies claim a man pulled out a knife during an incident on I-65 in Morgan County.

According to a social media post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a scene with a “combative individual” in the northbound lanes of I-65 just north of the Hartselle exit.

This person was reported to be passed out in their vehicle on the road.

Officials claim once emergency management services arrived on the scene, the person “became combative while wielding a knife.”

The sheriff’s office did not state if the person was taken into custody, only that law enforcement officials assisted.

Officials say the area should be avoided until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story.