MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — 16-year-old Nicholas Clay Lamons was arrested on April 19, 2018, two days after authorities said he set a house on fire that ultimately led to the death of his mother.

Nicholas Lamons was charged with first-degree arson and felony murder when he was booked into the Morgan County Jail five years ago on a $500,000 bond.

On January 9, 2023, Lamons pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, but it would be 36 days before he learned his sentence.

Kimberly Lamons, 32, died from smoke inhalation after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) said she ran back into the house to save her 9-year-old daughter. Kimberly’s mother and daughter both survived the fire.

The early morning house fire happened at the corner of Highway 67 and Apple Grove Road in the Joppa community. Former MCSO Sheriff Ana Franklin said she believed for whatever reason, Nicholas set fire to the home, then simply left while his mom, grandmother, and sister were inside sleeping.

According to a Morgan County Investigator, the teen confessed to starting the fire in his bedroom before leaving the mobile home. Nicholas told officers he later returned to the burning home, however, he did not call 911 or make an effort to notify others.

Law enforcement said they later found Nicholas in Somerville, asleep in the family’s van.

A September 2018 indictment accused him of intentionally starting the fire and recklessly causing his mother’s death.

In 2019, Lamons applied for youthful offender status, and online court records show he was released from jail on March 18, 2020, after his bond was lowered to $75,000. A mental health evaluation was filed in April to determine if he was competent to stand trial.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott sentenced Lamons to 10 years, with credit for time served. According to court documents, the now 21-year-old will not serve any more time behind bars, only 60 months (five years) on state probation.

No special conditions, like anger management training, life skills training, mental health assessment or domestic violence treatment were required for Lamons, according to online court records.