DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man who was sentenced to death for killing a man during a hit-and-run robbery in 2018 has filed a motion requesting a new trial.

Jason Michael Osborn, 44, was found guilty of killing Ricardo Dwayne Brown during a hit-and-run robbery on October 28, 2018. Osborn was arrested on December 19, 2020, following a Morgan County grand jury indictment.

Osborn was charged with capital murder and convicted by a jury in Morgan County on February 14.

Jason Michael Osborn (Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections)

A jury deliberated on Feb. 15 for about an hour before returning a verdict for the death penalty. Judge Shelly Waters imposed the sentence that afternoon.

In 2018, Decatur Police found Brown lying unconscious on 12th Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. It was investigators who determined that Brown had been a victim of a hit-and-run.

Osborn was identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck Brown after detectives said they interviewed several witnesses. Detectives also found Osborn had robbed Brown of money and drugs before allegedly hitting him with the vehicle and driving away.

The trial began Monday, Feb. 6, and concluded on Feb. 14. The District Attorney’s Office confirmed the jury had the case for less than an hour before rendering the verdict.

Now, Osborn’s attorneys have filed for a new trial.

A motion hearing for both sides to argue the new trial has been set for April 14.