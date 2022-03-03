DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A 23-year-old man is in custody after he tried running from police after they pulled him over on Wednesday.

Investigators with Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit says they pulled over a vehicle on 12th Avenue and West Moulton Street SW for a traffic violation.

They say once the driver stopped, he got out of the car and started running.

Police said the man was caught and arrested just a short distance from the vehicle. He was identified as Norberto Montalban-Nava of Decatur.

Authorities say Nava had methamphetamine, marijuana, THC vape pens, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm, as well as a felony warrant with the Madison Police Department.

Nava now faces several charges, including attempting to flee/elude, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit, failure to signal and driving while suspended.

Police also say once Nava was in their custody, a victim came up to the investigators and told them Nava had stolen her cell phone. Investigators found that as he had run from them, Nava was able to steal the woman’s phone from the front porch of a nearby home.

He was given the extra charge of third-degree theft of property.

Nava was taken to the Morgan County Jail and held on a $4,800 bond.