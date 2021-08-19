Man killed, man charged with murder in Wednesday Decatur shooting

Darrell Da’Juan Clemons was charged with murder after a Thursday shooting in Decatur. (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are investigating a murder that took place Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to a shooting in the 2800-block of McDonald Court SW.

Officers found the victim, Avery Robertson, had been shot. He was taken to Parkway Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators discovered the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two acquaintances.

Investigators said an uninvolved third acquaintance, Darrell Da’Juan Clemons, 20, was the suspect in the shooting and arrested him.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail, and booked into the jail on a single charge of murder.

His bond was set at $150,000.