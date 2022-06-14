SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Robin Private Drive in Somerville shortly before 6 a.m. EMS attempted to save the victim’s life, but were unable to do so.

While on the way to the shooting, deputies saw a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in the shooting. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. After calling in backup from Cullman County, Marshall County, and Arab Police, the vehicle was stopped on US-231 north of Arab.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the driver attempted to take their life and they were taken to Marshall Medical Center.