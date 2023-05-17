DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man has been indicted on murder charges for shooting another man and “intentionally causing his death” in April 2022, according to online court records.

34-year-old Martez Deqwan Jackson is accused of shooting and killing Charles Edward Baker, 42, during an altercation in the 1000 block of 5th Ave SW in Decatur on April 30, 2022.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said at the time officers responded to a disturbance at that address, and when they arrived, found Baker had been shot. He was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Campus and then transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around the same time officers found Baker, Jackson and a woman arrived at the Parkway hospital. Both Jackson and the woman had been shot and were transferred to Huntsville Hospital.

DPD Investigators developed Jackson as a suspect in Baker’s death.

Jackson was treated for his gunshot wound before being arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.

The indictment, filed in open court on April 14, said a grand jury found Jackson “intentionally cause the death of Baker, by shooting him with a pistol.”

No hearings have been set in Jackson’s case at this time.