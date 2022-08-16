DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a man hit an off-duty Decatur Police officer with his car during an altercation on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Decatur Police, an off-duty officer, who was at home with his family, noticed a man approaching his vehicle at his home at 5:15 p.m. near 11th Street SE. The man was identified as 54-year-old Gregory Martin Hill of Decatur.

As the officer walked toward Hill, he sped away, hitting a car and mailbox.

Police say Hill then drove toward the officer in an apparent attempt to run him over before hitting a tree.

The officer went inside his home to get a weapon when Hill followed him into his carport. Hill returned to his car once the officer came back outside.

Decatur Police say Hill accelerated toward the officer again in his front yard, and the officer fired shots at the car as the car hit him. Hill was not struck by gunfire.

Other officers responded to the scene and arrested Hill, who was charged with second-degree assault and booked into the Morgan County Jail. Decatur Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

The officer hit by Hill’s car was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to be released soon.