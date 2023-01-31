DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after the substance was found on his person during his arrest, according to law enforcement officials.

A spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department (DPD) said Brian Bell, 38, of Decatur, was seen getting rid of a bag of synthetic cannabinoids or spice while walking in the middle of Point Mallard Parkway SW.

Bell was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and disorderly conduct.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail — where police say another 69 grams of methamphetamine was found hidden on his person. Methamphetamine trafficking was added to his charges.

He was held in the jail on a $6,600 bond.