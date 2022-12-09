DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Morgan County Jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty on counts of capital murder.

Williams was found not guilty after a week-and-a-half-long trial. Williams’ Attorney Robert Tuten said the case has been difficult for everyone involved.

“Our hearts go out to the family the deceased. However, the State’s evidence did not connect or prove that Zach Williams was involved in this homicide. A jury found Zach Not guilty after a long week and half of trial, as they should have.” Robert Tuten

Williams had been charged in connection with the shooting death of Micheal Irvin Jr., who was found dead in his home in February 2019. Another man, Ulysses Wilkerson has also been indicted in the case though court records show he has not appeared in court since February.

Tuten said he and his client are glad to be able to put the case behind them.

“We are glad the justice system worked,” he said. “Zach is home with his family after spending three long years in jail awaiting trial and facing the possibility of the death penalty.”