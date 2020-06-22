Father and son find artillery shells while magnet fishing in Decatur

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A father/son fishing trip led to a surprising discovery Sunday.

Courtesy: David Allen

David Rook and his dad, Donnie Rook, went magnet fishing off a bridge in Decatur for Father’s Day. While fishing, Allen said his dad pulled up not one, but two rusted artillery shells.

Courtesy: David Allen

Rook said he flagged down a law enforcement officer and showed him the shells. The officer instructed them to gently place them on the ground and move to a safe spot.

A member of the Huntsville Bomb Squad was called to the scene because the shells were active, according to Rook.

Decatur authorities said military from Fort Campbell, Kentucky also assisted.

Rook said this was his dad’s first time magnet fishing.