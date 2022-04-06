DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur man is facing several drug charges after a Monday night traffic stop in a Decatur neighborhood.

56-year-old Willie Lee Thomas has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

Thomas was driving in the 1000 block of Skyview Street SW when investigators with Decatur Police’s Vice/Narcotics unit pulled him over, according to officials.

During the traffic stop, authorities said they found methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids otherwise known as spice, and drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $3,200 bond.