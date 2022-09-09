MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Lacey’s Spring man was arrested on several drug charges after Deputies found him passed out in a vehicle.

45-year-old Mckinley Titus Morrow has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the 700-block of Huskey Mountain Private Drive in Lacey’s Spring early Thursday morning. They had been called about a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle and blocking the road.

When officers responded they found Morrow still behind the wheel, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page. They said they found Morrow with a “large quantity” of methamphetamine and a small quantity of Xanax.

Morrow was first taken to the hospital and later transported to the Morgan County Jail, his bond has been set at $6,300.