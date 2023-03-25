HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A 67-year-old man died at the hospital after he was trapped under a trailer that turned over during strong storms in Hartselle, according to the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said deputies responded to a mobile home in the 1400 block of Vest Road that overturned and trapped a person early Saturday due to strong storms passing through the area.

A spokesperson for the Morgan County EMA told News 19 that a 67-year-old man was transported to the hospital from that address for serious injuries he sustained while he was trapped. The spokesperson said the EMA and MCSO had been told by family members that he died from his injuries at the hospital.

MCSO said the man was partially stuck in the mud when they freed him after the trailer overturned.

This is the first confirmed death as a result of the strong storms late Friday/early Saturday across the Tennessee Valley.