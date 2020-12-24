Man dies after wreck on Hwy 20

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities confirm a man died at the hospital after a wreck on Highway 20 on Christmas Eve.
The Decatur Police Department, Decatur Fire & Rescue, and First Response EMS were called to Highway 20 near State Docks Rd. around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, they noticed a car overturned in the creek near the intersection.
Officers tried to find the driver of the vehicle in the creek. After the driver was located, he was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead ardound 1:30 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
Authorities did not identify the driver pending notification to the next of kin.