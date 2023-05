DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says a man is dead after a wreck Friday night.

DPD said around 10 p.m. Friday officers responded to a rollover wreck in the 5300 block of Danville Road.

The department said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 32-year-old Mason Smith of Decatur, was transported to Parkway Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Decatur police said the wreck remains under investigation.