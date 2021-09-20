Forklift hits Texas man at Nucor Decatur, man later dies at Huntsville Hospital

TRINITY, Ala. – A man was killed in an industrial accident at Nucor Decatur Monday morning.

Decatur Police said officers were called to the steel facility around 8 a.m.

Decatur Fire Battalion Chief Chris Phillips told News 19 a forklift hit a man, whom Decatur Police later identified as Texas resident Don Burton, critically injuring him.

Phillips added Burton was conscious and responsive when initially taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Jason C. Jones said air transport was requested through protocol, but declined due to weather.

However, police confirmed Burton later died at Huntsville Hospital.