DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.

Decatur Police say they were called to investigate after a citizen reported someone broke into their vehicle on February 6.

Investigators say Jarikious Harris, 21, is suspected in the crime. A patrol officer found Harris in the area of the incident and arrested him.

Harris is charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Because Harris had outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions, his bond was set at $15,000.